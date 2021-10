Little Amal given a grand welcome by residents of Deptford

The extra-large refugee puppet Little Amal arrives in Deptford greeted by a grand welcome by the residents.

Lining the streets of the diverse area of South London, one person speaks of how "inspired" he feels by her 5000-mile journey from Turkey.

Report by Edwardst.

