First Stream: Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Collab, Christina Aguilera, Elton John and More New Releases | Billboard News

That Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd collab is here, DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK’s Lisa team up, Christina Aguilera sings in Spanish with the ladies and new albums from Elton John, Wale and Lana Del Rey.

Billboard Presents First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.