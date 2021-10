First Stream: Ed Sheeran Drops ‘=,’ Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys & More New Releases | Billboard News

Ed Sheeran drops his first solo album in four years, Megan Thee Stallion gifts hotties with songs from the archives, Alicia Keys delivers the first single from ‘Keys’ and Anuel previews his upcoming project.

Billboard presents First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.