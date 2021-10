Labour call for VAT cut to help families with energy bills

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves calls for the government to issue a six-month complete cut to VAT paid on energy bills.

She says it can be paid for through the increased VAT receipts the government have accrued over the last few months due to price rises and it will help "struggling" families through a "tough winter".

Report by Edwardst.

