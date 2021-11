The Batman with Robert Pattinson | New TV Spot

Check out the new TV spot for the superhero movie The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves.

It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The Batman Release Date: March 4, 2022