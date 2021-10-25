Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 recipes for spicy food lovers

Here are five of the best recipes for spicy food lovers on TikTok.1.

Spicy vegan enoki mushroom - grab a bag of enoki, cut about an inch from the bottom of the mushrooms, and discard the bottom section.toss the enoki in a pan on high heat with oil.

Add garlic, chopped Vietnamese red peppers, pepper paste, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and black pepper.2.

Nashville hot chicken - make a brine out of buttermilk, salt, black pepper, paprika, and a generous helping of hot sauce.2.

Nashville hot chicken - make a brine out of buttermilk, salt, black pepper, paprika, and a generous helping of hot sauce.Submerge your chicken in the brine and refrigerate for 24 hours.coat the chicken in a mixture of flour, salt, black pepper, and paprika and fry it.coat the chicken in a mixture of flour, salt, black pepper, and paprika and fry it.enjoy the fried chicken with a sauce made of cayenne pepper, chili powder, pepper, and paprika.3.

Spicy ‘devil’ cheese toast - marinate some mozzarella cheese in olive oil, Korean chili flakes, chopped garlic, and Thai chili pepper.3.

Spicy ‘devil’ cheese toast - marinate some mozzarella cheese in olive oil, Korean chili flakes, chopped garlic, and Thai chili pepper.Then toast a piece of bread in butter and spread on the spicy mozzarella cheese.4.

Spicy vegan cucumber salad - Mix together spicy garlic chili paste, black vinegar, vegetarian oyster sauce, sugar, sesame seeds, green onion, and cilantro.4.

Spicy vegan cucumber salad - Mix together spicy garlic chili paste, black vinegar, vegetarian oyster sauce, sugar, sesame seeds, green onion, and cilantro.use the flat side of a knife to smash a cucumber, then cut it into bite-sized pieces.

Toss the cucumber pieces in a bowl and drizzle with the spicy sauce.5.

Spicy rotini pasta - sauté onions and garlic in a pan, then add tomato paste and a generous helping of red chili flakes.5.

Spicy rotini pasta - sauté onions and garlic in a pan, then add tomato paste and a generous helping of red chili flakes.Mix everything together, then add heavy cream, cooked rotini pasta, and pasta water.Serve the pasta with parmesan, fresh basil, and of course, more chili flakes for an extra spicy kick