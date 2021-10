Kashmir accedes to India, Hari Singh signs instrument of accession |October 26 History|Oneindia News

74 years ago, on this day the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accesion and J&K became a part of India.

The Maharaja of Kashmir had wished to remain independent however amid protests against him partiulary in Poonch and Srinagar as well as relentless infiltration and violence by tribesmen drawn from the north west frontier provinces, the Maharaja appealed to India for help.

