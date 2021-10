Speaker: Government treats House in a 'discourteous manner'

The Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle accuses the government of acting in a "discourteous manner" over media stories being published before ministers brief the House.

Mr Hoyle says "This House will not be taken for granted.

It's not right for everybody to briefed, it's not more important to go on the news in the morning, it's more important to come here." Report by Czubalam.

