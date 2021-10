Men battling breast cancer

As breast cancer awareness month comes to a close, KGUN9 is looking at one type of patient that some might think will never deal with a breast cancer diagnosis.

MONTH COMES TO A CLOSE WE'RELOOKING AT ONE TYPE OF PATIENTTHT A--- SOME MIGHT THINK WILLNEVER DEAL WITH A BREASTCANCER DIAGNOSIS.

WE'RETALKING ABOUT MENOUR NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S SHAWNDREA THOMASHAS MORE ON THE CCEANR JOURNEYOF ERIC HANSON--SHAWNDREA LOOKLIVE ERICHANSON SAYS WHEN IT GOT HISCANCER DIAGNOSISHE WASSHOCKEDBUT THE SUPPORT HE GOTFROM HIS WORK FAMILY MADE THEPROCESS MORE BAREABLE.

"IT WASBACK IN LATE 2016 THAT INOTICED A LUMP ON MY RIGHTCHEST," DURING A TRIP TO THEDOCTOR --ERIC HANSON GOT SOMENEWS HE NEVER EXPECTEDHETHOUGHT THE LUMP FOUND ON HISCHEST HAD S AIMPLEEXPLANATION.

BUT AS TIME WENTBY AND ERIC REALIZED THATTHINGS WERE MORE SERIOUS- "ATFIRST, I FIGURED IT MIGHT HAVEBEEN A BUG BITE OR SOMETHINGLIKE THAT, SO I DIDN'T PAY AWHOLE LOT OF ATTENTION TO IT.THE LUMP CONTINUED TO BE HETREAND STARTED TO GROW A LITTLEBIT.

I REACHED OUT TO MY WIFEERICA AND ASKED HER TO CHECKIT AND IMMEDIATELY WHEN SHEFELT IT, SHE EXPRESSED A DEEPCONCERN THAT I GET TO MYDOCTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE,"COMING UP TONIGHT ON KGUN 9NEWS FIND OUT MORE ABT OUERICSJOURNEY, THE NUMBER OF MEN WHOWILL BE DIAGNOSED WITH BREASTCANCER THIS YEAR AND HOW YOUCAN HELP RAISE AWARENESS.SHAWNDRA THOMAS KGUN 9 OYSA WEATHERYS STEM MOVING ACRO