Passion wins at Auto e Moto D'Epoca 2021!

Great success for the Auto e Moto D'Epoca fair in Padua which closed today, Sunday 24 October.

4 days, 115,000 square meters, 1600 exhibitors, 4 exhibitions and more than 5,000 machines.

Staggering numbers also for visitors who crowded the 11 pavilions of the fair with interest and curiosity.

Many international presences, both from the public and exhibitors.

Over 800 accredited journalists with a return of presences from all over the world.

32 countries attended the fair in Padua, the only and largest in the sector in Europe in 2021.