Here's how to recreate the TikTok pumpkin head trend

The "pumpkin head photoshoot" challenge has taken over TikTok and it's creepily delightful.The latest trend is exactly what it sounds like: people put jack-o-lanterns on their heads and take fun photos.In the challenge, users carve pumpkins and wear them on their heads.Most people complete the challenge with a friend and sometimes even create a theme.The hashtag #pumpkinheadphotoshoot currently has over 52.4 million views.1.

Choose a pumpkin that is large enough to fit over your head.2.

Carve a massive head-sized hole at the bottom of the pumpkin.3.

Remove all of the pumpkin meat and seeds from the inside.4.

Carve out a jack-o-lantern style face.

But really the image is up to you.5.

Wear the pumpkin on your head and stage a photoshoot with a friend