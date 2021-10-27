Here's how to recreate the TikTok pumpkin head trend

The "pumpkin head photoshoot" challenge has taken over TikTok and it's creepily delightful.The latest trend is exactly what it sounds like: people put jack-o-lanterns on their heads and take fun photos.In the challenge, users carve pumpkins and wear them on their heads.Most people complete the challenge with a friend and sometimes even create a theme.The hashtag #pumpkinheadphotoshoot currently has over 52.4 million views.1.
Choose a pumpkin that is large enough to fit over your head.2.
Carve a massive head-sized hole at the bottom of the pumpkin.3.
Remove all of the pumpkin meat and seeds from the inside.4.
Carve out a jack-o-lantern style face.
But really the image is up to you.5.
Wear the pumpkin on your head and stage a photoshoot with a friend