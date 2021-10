Labour: Sunak wasting money on Tory friends and donors

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused Rishi Sunak of wasting public money on contracts for friends and donors of the Conservative Party.

She added the chancellor's Budget did nothing to help those on Universal Credit, with the tax burden falling disproportionately on those on the lowest incomes.

Report by Alibhaiz.

