Shapps: Remaining countries to be taken off red travel list

Transport Secretary Grants Shapps has confirmed the remaining seven countries on the Covid red travel list will be removed on Monday morning.

However, the government will keep several hundred hotel rooms should circumstances change when it reviews travel in the new year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

