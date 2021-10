Government announce travel red list reduced to 7 countries

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the level of vaccination and "level of stability" across the world means they can now take 47 countries off the travel red list.

He also announces that fully-vaccinated travellers to the UK will now just need a lateral flow test.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn