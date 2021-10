How Las Vegas grew from desert watering hole to top international destination

In the span of fewer than 200 years, Las Vegas sprouted into one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States -- one with new opportunities and new challenges.

In Part 1 of a month-long series looking at the growth of Vegas, Dave Courvoisier looks at the important moments that got us here.

Visit ktnv.com/growth for more stories in the series.