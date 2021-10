Sadiq Khan receives Covid booster vaccine and flu jab

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called on the government to reinstate powers to the British Transport Police to ensure people are wearing facemasks on public transport.

He also urged people to get their Covid booster vaccines and flu jabs amidst rising case numbers in parts of the capital.

Report by Alibhaiz.

