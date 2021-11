Sturgeon meets with Thunberg at COP26

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met with climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at COP26.

Thurnberg told Sturgeon this was her first time in Glasgow, the First Minister’s home city.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn