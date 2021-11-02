A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas Trailer - Plot synopsis: An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.

Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic, and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.

Directed by Gil Kenan starring Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Indica Watson, Rishi Kuppa, Stephen Merchant (voice) release date November 24, 2021 (on Netflix, U.S. and select territories)