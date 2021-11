Johnson: Small island state climate stories 'harrowing'

Boris Johnson explains one of the most "harrowing experiences" of his preparation for COP26 has been listening to the stories of climate change from small island states like Fiji.

He says it is very "cruel" that these countries which contribute so little to the problem are bearing the worst brunt of it.

Report by Edwardst.

