PM lauds 'giant redwood' Attenborough at forest panel

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Sir David Attenborough for his speech at COP26.

At a panel on forests and land use, he calls the nature broadcaster a "giant redwood" of environmental campaigning.

He also announces that 110 leaders representing 85% of the world's forests have signed up to fight deforestation, including China, Brazil and Russia.

Report by Edwardst.

