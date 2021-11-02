Inside Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s Oceanside Mansion

Today AD brings you to sunny La Jolla, California on the coast of the Pacific Ocean to tour the art-filled, modernist home of superstar couple Alicia Keys and Kasseem Dean (a.k.a.

Swizz Beatz.) A stunning cliffside mansion by architectural designer Wallace E.

Cunningham, Kasseem had the multi-level residence as his phone’s screen saver for 8 years, waiting for a day when the stars would align.

Once he and his Grammy-award winning wife were able to make it their own, they set out with AD100 designer Kelly Behun to craft a home they now call their literal “Dreamland.” As for the results?

“When your screen saver comes to life, it’s unbelievably crazy” says Dean.