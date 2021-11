Princess Anne meets adorable wee Highland Dancers in Derry

Princess Anne pays a visit to Derry's Siege Museum in Northern Ireland where she meets a pair of young Highland Dancers dressed to impress.

Anne was given a tour of the museum by members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry society.

Report by Edwardst.

