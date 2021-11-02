GOP Plans To Use Trump’s Playbook In VA Election

In the final hours of Virginia’s tight governor’s race, Donald Trump and his allies are setting the stage to claim the election was stolen.
Just days before the election, the Lincoln Project staged a stunt trying to link Virginia GOP Governor candidate Glenn Youngkin to..
Republican lawmakers have quickly expressed their disagreement and criticisms of United States President Joe Biden's plans to pay..