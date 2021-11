PM defends govt push to change rules on MP misconduct

Boris Johnson defends his government's push to amend the rules as to how MPs are punished by suggesting it is a matter of "natural justice".

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner lambasts his proposal by saying that in no other profession could someone be censured by an independent process and "have their mates vote them back in".

Report by Edwardst.

