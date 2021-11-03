Kristen Stewart Engaged to Screenwriter Dylan Meyer | THR News

The 'Spencer' star announced the news on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show.'
Kristen Stewart Says She and Dylan Meyer 'Are Marrying,' Details Meyer's Proposal
The two were first spotted together in August 2019
