Clearing out, chilly air remains

Showers are moving out, but clouds will take a bit longer to exit.

Still chilly the rest of the day into the weekend.

Widespread frost in the Upstate and Mountains with a freeze likely north of I-85 .

Low 30s for lows and 50s for highs through Saturday.

Sunshine returns this weekend with a gradual warning trend early next week.

Things look quiet thought much of next week.

Next chance for rain looks to arrive next Thursday-Friday.