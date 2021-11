Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Cast in ‘Wicked’ Movie | Billboard News

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo revealed Thursday night (Nov.

4) that they're starring in a movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked.’ Grande will portray Glinda the Good Witch, made famous by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway, while Erivo will play Elphaba, the role originated by Idina Menzel.