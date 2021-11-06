Partisan politics interfering with the Build Back Better bill

There’s bipartisan support for many elements of the Build Back Better plan, says Jason Grumet of the Bipartisan Policy Center, but ‘That’s all been lost because the process itself is inherently partisan.’
There’s bipartisan support for many elements of the Build Back Better plan, says Jason Grumet of the Bipartisan Policy Center, but ‘That’s all been lost because the process itself is inherently partisan.’
While addressing the passing of his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, President Joe Biden tells reporters..