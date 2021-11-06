Thousands of climate activists march through Glasgow

Thousands of people march through Glasgow demanding more action to stop climate change.
Report by Czubalam.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Thousands of people march through Glasgow demanding more action to stop climate change.
Report by Czubalam.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Cheering and marching to the beat of drums, tens of thousands of climate activists paraded Saturday..
Activists will gather in Kelvingrove Park in the city's West End before weaving through the city centre streets down the Glasgow..