8-BIT CHRISTMAS Movie

8-BIT CHRISTMAS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From New Line Cinema and HBO Max comes 8-BIT CHRISTMAS, a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood.

Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.

Directed by Michael Dowse starring Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, June Diane Raphael, David Cross, Steve Zahn release date November 24, 2021 (on HBO MAX)