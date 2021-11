SC lets ex-HC judge oversee Lakhimpur Kheri case as it is dissatisfied with UP govt | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that a retired High Court judge would oversee the case while reprimanding the Uttar Pradesh government over poor progress in the investigation.

