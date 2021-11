Govt: No ban on MPs second jobs despite standards concerns

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan says she would "not want to see a ban on second jobs" for MPs because of the expertise brought by members working in health care during the pandemic.

However, she reckons roles involving lobbying and consulting "need to be looked at again".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn