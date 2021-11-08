President Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 38%

News reports President Joe Biden's approval rating has plummeted.

With only a year until the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans are seemingly destined to take control of the House and the Senate.

A poll conducted by USA TODAY and Suffolk University illustrates a few problematic trends for Democrats moving forward.

According to the poll, 66% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

46% of those surveyed believe the president has performed worse than they had expected.

The poll suggests 64% of Americans don't want Biden to run for a second term in 2024, this includes 28% of Democrats.

51% of those surveyed disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris' work.

Her approval rating hovers around 28%.

Advocates of Democrats believe the party is poised to rebound after the House passed the president's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Passed on Friday, Biden's infrastructure bill was supported by a third of all Republicans surveyed.

Republicans need only five seats in the House and one in the Senate to gain majority control