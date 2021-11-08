Republicans Outraged After Big Bird Used to Promote Vaccination

Conservatives have criticized a November 6 tweet by Big Bird in which the Sesame Street character announced that he had been vaccinated against Covid.

Big Bird, a children's television icon since 1969, posted on Twitter, , "I got the Covid-19 vaccine today!

My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy." .

NPR reports that Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the tweet , "government propaganda.".

Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor, reportedly called the tweet an attempt to , "brainwash children." .

Both President Biden and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky both thanked the Muppet for doing his part.

NPR points out that this was not the first time that Big Bird received a vaccine.

In a 1972 episode of Sesame Street, Big Bird was reportedly vaccinated against measles.

Big Bird, along with Rosita and Granny Bird, also appeared on CNN to encourage kids to get the newly approved vaccine for children age 5-11.

NPR reports that while most children infected with Covid only show mild symptoms, experts say the vaccine could prevent hospitalizations and infection.