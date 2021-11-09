A New Attack On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Extremist Rep.
Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted an anime video of him killing Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and is now facing major backlash from both sides of the aisle.
In any other office in America you would be fired. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
