Covid-19 vaccine: Hong Kong & Vietnam latest to approve Covaxin for emergency use | Oneindia News
Hong Kong has added Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier today, Vietnam also gave its approval to Covaxin for emergency use.

