PM arrives at COP26 in Glasgow amid questions over standards

Boris Johnson has arrived at COP26 by train - a week after being criticised for flying home from the climate summit.

The prime minister was surrounded by police as he arrived at Glasgow Central Station as reporters shouted questions about the scandal surrounding former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn