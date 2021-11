Liz Cheney hits back at Trump over insurrection claim

Rep.

Liz Cheney’s intolerance for former President Donald Trump’s lies and her fellow Republicans who “aid and abet” him are refrains we’ve heard from her in committee rooms and congressional hallways.

But that razor-sharp rebuke landed differently when Cheney delivered it in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, a testing ground for potential national political candidates and, in this case, for a message that goes deep against the Trump grain.

CNN’s Dana Bash reports.