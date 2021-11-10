S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Mastercard topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, Mastercard registers a 0.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 3.6%.

Fortinet is showing a gain of 126.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.8%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 3.4% on the day.