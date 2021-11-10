Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on stand during trial

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down giving his account of the night he fatally shot two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He says he didn’t go looking for trouble.
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday as he described how he was being pursued by..
The trial for Kyle Rittenhouse went into a pause on Wednesday when Rittenhouse had an emotional episode during his testimony...