EUA for anti-Covid pill is likely to be sanctioned within days | Merck's Molnupiravir |Oneindia News

Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, Dr Ram Vishwakarma said that Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir is likely within days.
FDA Advisers Narrowly Endorse , Merck’s COVID Antiviral Pill.
On Nov. 30, the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee..
Watch VideoA panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage..