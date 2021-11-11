EUA for anti-Covid pill is likely to be sanctioned within days | Merck's Molnupiravir |Oneindia News

Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, Dr Ram Vishwakarma said that Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir is likely within days.

