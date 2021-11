What You Need to Know About Flu Shots and COVID Vaccines

It's flu season, but with COVID still looming, there is so much to consider--like when is the right time to get the flu shot and your COVID booster?

Dr. Nagrani from Heal, a healthcare company that provides medical care to seniors in the privacy of their own homes, says it is not only safe to get the flu shot and your COVID booster but also safe to get them at the same time.