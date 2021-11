COP26: Green Party says 'these last few hours are critical'

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has said that the new text in the latest draft proposal from the COP26 climate talks is "watering down" what they had yesterday.

Lucas added: "These last few hours are going to be utterly critical in terms of whether we get anything to deliver out of this summit." Report by Patelr.

