Alok Sharma: 'This is our collective moment in history'

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has urged countries to achieve an agreement and identify issues that require "urgent collective attention".

Addressing the climate summit on Friday afternoon, Mr Sharma said: "This is our collective moment in history, this is our chance to forge a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous world." Report by Patelr.

