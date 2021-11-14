Princess Anne's London wedding draws world audience of 500 million in 1973

On this day in 1973, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phililips were married at Westminster Abbey.As the Queen’s only daughter and the first of Her Majesty’s four children to marry, the wedding was a spectacle watched by approximately 500 million people around the world.The pomp and circumstance of Anne’s wedding was a departure from the classically “low-key” royal.

In addition to 8 hours of broadcast on the BBC, Anne and Philip's wedding day was declared a national holiday, with thousands gathering outside of Westminster Abbey to watch the pair arrive and depart as husband and wife.