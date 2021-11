Cow dung can make India financially capable, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that cow dung and urine-can make the country financially capable.

He said MP's crematoriums have been using logs made of cow dung to reduce the use of wood.

#Cowdung #ShivrajSinghChouhan #MadhyaPradesh