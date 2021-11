10-year-old Utah Black and autistic student dies by suicide weeks after scathing DOJ report on school district

Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black and autistic student in Utah, died by suicide after allegedly being bullied by classmates and her family’s complaints were ignored, the family’s lawyer tells CNN.

The tragedy comes just weeks after the Justice Department publicly detailed a disturbing pattern where Black and Asian American students at the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, were harassed for years, and officials deliberately ignored complaints from parents and students.