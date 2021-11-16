See what Belarus-Poland border looks like after violence erupted

Violence has erupted at the Poland-Belarus border.
Migrants threw stones at Polish border guards, who responded with water cannons and tear gas.
CNN’s Matthew Chance reports from the Belarusian side of the Kuźnica-Bruzgi border crossing.
Moscow (AFP) Nov 12, 2021
Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin warned Friday of a harsh military response to any..
Journalist Matthew Luxmoore says migrants at the Poland-Belarus border are in dire straits as temperatures start plummeting.