Starmer: 'It's time to wash away Tory sleaze'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned that "enough is enough" when it comes to the MP lobbying row, as he urged a ban on parliamentarians being paid directors and consultants.

"It's time to draw a line and wash away the Tory sleaze that's doing such damage to our politics," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

Report by Buseld.

