2021 Toyota Aygo X Interior Design in Cardamon

In 2005 Toyota presented a new, particularly affordable entry-level model in Europe, the Aygo.

With its youthful, fun character, it met the taste of many motorists and has convinced many particularly style-conscious Toyota customers.

This trend continues to this day: more than ever, buyers want to make a personal statement with their new car.

The car must be distinctive and have its own character.

It is precisely for this clientele that Toyota's European design and development center ED2 (Design and Development) in Nice, France, has designed the new Aygo X.

It takes a bold approach and adds flavor to the European small car class.

The starting point is the Aygo X prologue concept vehicle, which in turn was able to build on the character vehicle of the A-segment: the Aygo.

The successful presentation of the Aygo X prologue - painted in the sensational “Chilli” red color - triggered a wave of positive reactions.

The styling experts from Toyota Motor Europe in Belgium then took over the Aygo X project.

Working closely with the product planners and the research and development team, they ensured that the study made the leap into series production.

The roof line is a striking detail of the new Aygo X.

It follows a dynamic wedge shape and emphasizes the sporty appearance.

State-of-the-art headlights surround the bonnet and complete a wing-like shape.

On the lower edge of the front section, the large radiator grille, the fog lights and the underrun protection round off the double trapezoidal design theme.

It is one of the core elements of the Aygo identity and underlines the character of the vehicle: its fundamental willingness to head for any destination.